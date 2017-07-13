RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale offers up Ferraris

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Sotheby’s announced that it will auction 13 of the most iconic road-going Ferraris as part of its flagship Monterey sale, August 18-19, during the famed Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance motoring week. Spanning over 50 years of Ferrari’s rich heritage, all cars boast low-mileage, carefully maintained status, coming directly from a single-owner collection.

Dubbed the Ferrari Performance Collection, the group is headlined by a concours-level restored 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta—one of the last Ferraris made that was eligible to be raced at events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans with little or no modification in period, and one of the most iconic road cars produced. Chassis no. 2985, a GT variant, is the 110th of 165 ever built. Benefitting from Ferrari Classiche certification and with notable history, including a Platinum award at Cavallino in 2016.

Joining the 250 GT SWB is another respected and famed Sixties Ferrari road car, a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Berlinetta by Scaglietti, chassis no. 10147. Imported to the USA in 1967, and presented in factory-correct Rosso over Pelle Nera with matching-numbers status, this example is complete with original tool roll, handbook and Ferrari Classiche certification.

Other entries in the collection include a lightweight, competition-focused, aluminium-bodied 1969 Ferrari Dino 206 GT. With a mere 152 206 GTs constructed in total—compared to almost 3,800 246 GT/GTS variants—this car is one of just 51 produced in 1969. Making its way from Europe in 2014 and remaining in the U.S. since, chassis no. 00362 is offered with an original set of books.

Enthusiasts of modern performance will undoubtedly be drawn to the two-owner, 2,800-mile 1991 Ferrari F40, chassis no. 87895. One of just 213 U.S.-specification F40s ever produced, complete with luggage, tools, books, its original invoice and in exemplary condition, it will cross the block without reserve. Joining the F40 is another high-performance, modern supercar, a 2011 599 GTO, chassis no. 175165, which has been driven a mere 481 miles in its life and is resplendent in quintessential Rosso Corsa over black interior will be offered without reserve.

No road-going Ferrari collection would be complete without a Ferrari 512 BBi, of which the Ferrari Performance Collection has two. Leading the pair, and following the low-mileage theme, is a 1984 Ferrari 512 BBi, which was imported to the USA from new and has covered just 553 miles. Collecting many Concours-related silverware including the 2006 Coppa GT, Platinum and Coppa Bella Macchina awards from the Ferrari Club of America Annual Meeting at Chantilly, this car, chassis no. 48723, has an enviable history file and with such low mileage will also go up for sale without reserve.

A full list of entries in the Ferrari Performance Collection:

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Berlinetta by Scaglietti

1969 Ferrari Dino 206 GT

1991 Ferrari F40 (Offered without reserve)

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO Offered without reserve)

1984 Ferrari 512 BBi (Offered without reserve)

2005 Ferrari 575 Superamerica (Offered without reserve)

2009 Ferrari 16M Scuderia Spider (Offered without reserve)

1984 Ferrari 512 BBi (Offered without reserve)

2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale (Offered without reserve)

2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia (Offered without reserve)

1976 Ferrari 308 GTB ‘Vetroresina’ (Offered without reserve)

1989 Ferrari 328 GTS (Offered without reserve)

