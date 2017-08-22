Auction Recap: RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale

MONTEREY, Calif. _ RM Sotheby’s celebrated one of its most successful results to dateat its flagship Monterey sale, generating nearly $133 million with 88 percent of all lots sold. The two-day total was led by 32 individual million-dollar-plus results.

The event was highlighted by the top sale on the Monterey Peninsula this year: the 1956 Aston Martin DBR1, chassis no. 1 (DBR1/1) at $22,550,000. The DBR1/1 carries a racing history that includes overall victory at the 1959 Nürburgring 1000 KM as well as the greatest names in motorsport, from Carroll Shelby to Jack Brabham, Roy Salvadori, and Stirling Moss.

Other highlights included the 1959 Aston Martin DB4GT Prototype at $6,765,000 after a contest between three bidders; and a 2006 Aston Martin DBR9 at $616,000.

The second evening was led by the Ferrari Performance Collection, a single-owner group of 13 road-going examples offered without reserve, which brought a total of more than $16.5 million. Among them was 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta which sold for a final $8,305,000; a 1967 275 GTB/4, at $3,025,000; and a 1991 F40 at $1,540,000.

Beyond the collection, Ferraris achieved strong prices throughout the sale with a 1965 275 GTB/6C Alloy sold for $3,575,000 and a 1972 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider, that had been previously unseen for 20 years, realized $2,172,500.

RM Sotheby’s Monterey 2017 – Top 11 Sales

1956 Aston Martin DBR1 (CHASSIS NO. DBR1/1) – $22,550,000

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta (CHASSIS NO. 2985) – $8,305,000

1959 Aston Martin DB4GT Prototype (CHASSIS NO. DP199/1) – $6,765,000

1955 Ferrari 121 LM Spider (CHASSIS NO. 0546 LM) – $5,720,000

959 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Series III Coupe (CHASSIS NO. 1305 SA) – $5,335,000

1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export “Uovo” (CHASSIS NO. 024 MB) – $4,510,000

1954 Ferrari 500/735 Mondial Spider (CHASSIS NO. 0448 MD) – $3,850,000

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy (CHASSIS NO. 07933) – $3,575,000

1970 Porsche 908/03 (CHASSIS NO. 908/03-003) – $3,575,000

1930 Bentley 6½-Litre Speed Six Sportsman’s Saloon (CHASSIS NO. HM2861) – $3,410,000

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari (CHASSIS NO. ZFF76ZFA9F0211998) – $3,410,000

For further information, visit www.rmsothebys.com.