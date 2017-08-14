RM Sotheby’s offers up seven decades of Ferrari

BLENHEIM, ONTARIO – RM Sotheby’s announced an incredible lineup of recent entries for its single-marque Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione sale, set for September 9th in partnership with Ferrari. Held at the legendary marque’s factory in Maranello, Italy, the auction celebrates Ferrari’s 70th anniversary year with automotive milestones across seven decades.

Highlights among recent entries for the exclusive event are led by a genuine, numbers-matching 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider by Scaglietti, chassis no. 1503 GT. One of the most desirable examples of the ultimate open Ferrari of its era, 1503 GT is offered from nearly two decades of single ownership, having seldom been shown over this time. Sporting a beautifully maintained restoration and with fascinating history, it is ready for enjoyment on the show field or the vintage rally circuit.

Nearly 30 years down the road in Ferrari’s rich heritage, we saw the first in its unparalleled series of supercars, the 288 GTO. The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO on offer at Maranello, chassis no. 57709, is arguably one of the finest and best preserved examples in existence. The 255th of just 272 ever built, the 288 GTO is virtually as-new throughout, having been purchased by its current owner in 1993 and stored ever since. Discovered earlier this year, the car has been carefully reconditioned and is beautifully preserved inside and out. Having covered a mere 729 km, finding another example like this is simply unrepeatable.

Additional featured highlights from across the decades include:

The Fifties

1950 Ferrari 195 Inter Coupé , chassis no. 0081 S

1953 Ferrari 250 Europa Coupé , chassis no. 0313 EU

1955 Ferrari 750 Monza , chassis no. 0534 M

1955 Ferrari 500 Superfast Series II , chassis no. 8897 SF

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series I, chassis no. 0791 GT

The Sixties and Seventies

1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II , chassis no. 1779 GT

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy , chassis no. 08111

1967 Ferrari 330 GTS , chassis no. 09481

1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS, chassis no. 07214

The Eighties, Nineties, and Today

1989 Ferrari F40 , chassis no. 83572

1994 Ferrari 348 GT/C LM , chassis no. 97553

1994 Ferrari 333 SP , chassis no. 006

2004 Ferrari Enzo , chassis no. 136733

2012 Ferrari 599 GTO, chassis no. 174698

The 288 GTO will be on early preview at Ferrari’s Casa Ferrari display next week during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Follow RM Sotheby’s on Instagram @rmsothebys for more details.

For further information on the Ferrari sale and to view all entries, please visit www.rmsothebys.com, or call +1 519 352 4575 (North America) or +44 (0) 20 7851 7070 (Europe). The digital catalogue will be available in the coming weeks.

