RM Sotheby’s and Schumacher’s F2001 celebrate Ferrari’s 70th

NEW YORK – RM Sotheby’s announced its partnership with Ferrari in hosting the legendary marque’s 70th Anniversary celebrations in New York City, October 7-8. Capping off a worldwide celebration in over 60 countries, the Columbus Day weekend event will invite fans, clients and collectors alike to explore displays of the most significant Ferraris, positioned at unique landmarks across Manhattan, and learn each model’s story.

RM Sotheby’s will bring ten iconic automobiles hand-selected by Ferrari to Sotheby’s global headquarters (1334 York Avenue at 71st Street), showcasing top models across seven decades. The Sotheby’s 10th floor gallery viewing, as well as those across the city will be open to the public. Additional locations include the Hublot Flagship Store, the Ferrari New York Showroom, and Rockefeller Plaza—where Michael Schumacher’s Monaco Grand Prix-winning Ferrari F2001 will be on view following its week-long display during Sotheby’s Hong Kong Autumn Sales. The most important modern Formula 1 race car, the F2001 is making the international journey ahead of its offering at Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Evening Auction on November 16th in New York City—the first collector car ever to be offered in a Sotheby’s art sale.

“We’re honored to partner with Ferrari once again during their milestone anniversary year,” said Ian Kelleher, Chief Marketing Officer, RM Sotheby’s. “Our global team of specialists has their finger on the pulse when it comes to the location of some of the world’s most significant Ferraris, and we’re thrilled to bring them to New York City for display – allowing all Ferrari fans to participate in the celebrations.”

“What’s more, we’re able to bring one of the most important Ferrari competition cars—the Ferrari F2001, chassis 211—to another international audience, exposing attendees to the pinnacle of modern car collecting, a car which is sure to increase in both historical significance and value with generations to come. Beyond its place in motorsport history, which ties it to the greatest driver and the most prestigious race track, the F2001 is a stunning work of design, and is in fact a model that several discerning collectors have chosen to display as three dimensional art in their homes. The creative genius required to engineer and subsequently build a car as technologically impressive and groundbreaking as the F2001 immediately places it within the masterworks of automotive design. We look forward to exhibiting the Ferrari, a highlight of the Contemporary Art Evening Auction, in one of Manhattan’s most famous locations this weekend.”

RM Sotheby’s and Ferrari have come together on numerous occasions in the past, most recently at the marque’s spectacular anniversary celebrations in Maranello on 9 September. RM Sotheby’s hosted an exclusive, record-setting single-marque sale on the Fiorano Test Track, which achieved more than $76 million led by the sale of a one-off LaFerrari Aperta, which sold for over $10 million to benefit Save the Children.

Additional event details on Ferrari’s 70th Anniversary celebrations in New York City are available at www.ferrari70nyc.com. A sneak peek of the weekend is also available here.

