RM Sotheby’s to sell Preston Tucker’s personal Tucker 48

RM Sotheby’s will auction Tucker 1029, a car once owned by company owner Preston Tucker, at its Phoenix Auction Jan. 18-19. One of 51 Tucker 48s ever made, car 1029 was used in the original promotional film “The Tucker: The Man and the Car” in the fall of 1948. It was then used as a test mule for high-speed test runs at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Preston Tucker eventually used the car for day-to-day transportation for seven years.

The car has gone through numerous owners since then, including Winthrop Rockefeller, who bought 1029 from Preston Tucker. The car comes with original documentation of previous ownerships, along with mileage and service logs. It shows about 19,000 miles on its odometer.

RM Sotheby’s ARIZONA

18 – 19 JANUARY 2018

ARIZONA BILTMORE RESORT & SPA, PHOENIX, ARIZONA

