RM Sotheby’s to offer up Maserati collection at September 5th London Sale

LONDON, England – A collection of six rare Maseratis will be individually available for bidding at RM Sotheby’s London auction on September 5th. Each of the six cars provide enthusiasts with the opportunity to acquire an exclusive piece of Maserati’s automotive history, many of which are in excellent, fully restored condition.

Headlining the collection is an Allemano-bodied 1962 Maserati 5000 GT, presented in red with a black leather interior. Chassis number AM103 026, with matching engine numbers, was originally sold in 1964 to Alfredo Belponer, the owner and president of the Scuderia Brescia Corse Racing team. Belponer used the car to drive to the Italian Grand Prix that year and soon after, it was sold to Italian singer, Antonio Ciacci, otherwise known as ‘Little Tony’. In the 1970s, the 5000 GT was understood to have been owned by Joe Walsh, star of rock band, The Eagles. Ken McBride of Seattle acquired the car 1988 for restoration and went on to display the car at Pebble Beach in 1999. From McBride this 5000 GT was sold in 2002 to Hong Kong based collector Ian Wade, who kept it as part of a magnificent collection in the U.K, before passing to the current owner. In addition to Pebble Beach, the 5000 GT has been presented at Salon Privé in 2010, and the Maserati Centennial Gathering in September 2014 (Est. £1,000,000 – £1,200,000).

A 1972 Maserati Ghibli SS 4.9 Spyder is also sure to attract interest in London. Extremely rare as a factory right-hand-drive example, chassis number AM115/S49 1251 – with its original engine – is understood to be one of only four such cars built. Originally delivered to the former Emir of Qatar and multi-billionaire Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, this stunning Spyder benefits from a world class concours-standard restoration which has just been completed by McGrath Maserati. (Est. £850,000 – £1,150,000).

Offered alongside the Spyder in London are a pair of Ghibli SS 4.9 Coupes. A 1970 model, owned by various well-known Australian car collectors including long term owner Peter Garret, is finished in Rosso Rubino and underwent an exacting restoration in 1994, followed by another substantial recent restoration by marque experts McGrath Maserati, and is now wonderfully presented in its original left-hand-drive configuration (Est. £200,000 – £240,000). The other Ghibli SS 4.9 Coupe is a rare, 1971 factory right-hand-drive model and is finished in its distinct, original ‘Verde Gemma’ color with tan interior. This Ghibli SS 4.9 Coupe has undergone a restoration at McGrath Maserati and is estimated to sell between £220,000 to £260,000 at RM Sotheby’s London.

A 1974 Maserati Quattroporte with Coachwork by Frua, delivered new to the Aga Khan, current Imam of Nizari Ismailism, also features in the Maserati Collection. Built to special order for the millionaire philanthropist and spiritual leader, the Maserati factory in Modena, Italy, had the car transported to coachbuilder Pietro Frua where designers spent six months building the bespoke Quattroporte body, of which only two were produced (Est. £150,000 – £200,000). The sixth car in the collection is a ‘Rosso’ red 1972 Maserati Bora, with a 4.7-liter engine. Chassis number AM117 161, with matching engine numbers, is a right-hand drive example, and carries a pre-sale estimate of £125,000 – £175,000.

Augustin Sabatié-Garat, Auction Manager & Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s Europe, said: “This year’s London auction will be all the more diverse thanks to this great range of rare Maserati models. This private collection of Italian exotica offers collectors the chance to acquire something truly rare from Maserati’s unique history. Some models were once owned by royals, rock stars and racing drivers, adding real character to the group. We are especially excited to see how the Maserati collection performs as collectors continue to embrace classic models from the Italian brand as true investment opportunities.”

Alongside the Maserati collection consigned for London, a 1971 Lamborghini Miura P 400 S – once owned by pop and rock legend Rod Stewart, will be joined by a 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT. The Aston Martin appeared alongside English actor and comedian, Peter Sellers, in the 1963 comedy film “The Wrong Arm of the Law”. Other notable cars include the Lotus Elite Super 95 gifted to race driver Jim Clark by Colin Chapman in lieu of a salary.

For further information on RM Sotheby’s London sale, including an updated list of entries, please visit rmsothebys.com. Collectors interested in discussing consignment opportunities for the London sale are invited to call RM Sotheby’s London office at +44 (0) 20 7851 7070 to speak with a car specialist.

