Road America 2019 Schedule Solidified

ELKHART LAKE, Wis.,– Road America’s Senior Vice President, Mike Kertscher, announced Road America’s 2019 season schedule. The four-mile, 14-turn road course will host 10 racing weekends throughout the 2019 season, with a number of weekends encompassing several series’ providing non-stop action.

“Road America is known for having the most active schedule of any road race circuit in the U.S., and we look forward to hosting the MotoAmerica Series, INDYCAR Series, Pirelli World Challenge Series, IMSA WeatherTech® SportsCar Championship, NASCAR XFINITY Series, Stadium SUPER Trucks, the Sports Car Club of America and three separate vintage events in 2019,” said Kertscher. “The 2018 season was incredible and we encourage all our fans to get their season passes early and print their tickets at home, so they can enjoy another season of great racing and fond memories at Road America. Event tickets for the 2019 season and season passes are now available at the advance price and a season pass includes over 50 days of action. Anyone who is interested in camping can begin reserving sites starting November 7, plus we have several new cabins available for fans to stay on site and enjoy all the action, so check out www.roadamerica.com and start getting ready for 2019.”

Road America’s first race weekend next year will be May 17-19, when it hosts the SVRA Spring Vintage Weekend. Two-wheeled action takes to the track when the MotoAmerica Dunlop Championship comes to Road America May 31 – June 2. TheWeatherTech® Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints® returns to the 4-mile circuit from June 14-16 – Road America’s longest running annual sports car event.

The INDYCAR Series takes center stage June 20-23, as an international lineup of drivers will have their chance to battle it out for glory on one of the world’s most revered road courses. They will be joined by the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires with doubleheader rounds for Indy Lights, Pro Mazda, and USF2000. Sanctioned by IndyCar, the Road to Indy develops the stars of tomorrow with several drivers on the IndyCar Series grid as graduates.

In addition, the Vintage Indy Registry will showcase over 20 vintage race cars over the course of the IndyCar race weekend. Cars will be on track and on display at various times through the weekend.

Some cars included in the Registry include a 1962 Olsonite Eagle (built by Dan Gurney and driven by Bobby Unser), a 1968 Lotus Turbine machine that was the child of Andy Granatelli, the 1965 Indianapolis 500-winning Lotus 38 that was driven by Jim Clark, and a 1968 “Johnny Lightning Special” Lola powered by a Ford engine, once driven by Al Unser Sr.

Fans can still purchase a 4-day IndyCar Weekend event ticket for $100 until October 31.

A mid-summer classic, The WeatherTech® International Challenge with Brian Redman presented by HAWK, takes place July 18-21, and has quickly grown to become one of the largest vintage racing events in the country. A historic CAN-AM race with an impressive field of cars is also expected to gather at Road America along with a special historic MG Focus Event featuring original racecars from the era and all painstakingly restored to their original condition. The annual concours d’elegance on Friday and Saturday night in downtown Elkhart Lake rounds out the festivities to make The WeatherTech® International Challenge with Brian Redman presented by HAWK a can’t miss spectacle for any racing enthusiast.

One week later, July 26-28, vintage motorcycle enthusiasts will be on track during the Road America Vintage MotoFest and AHRMA Vintage Motorcycle Classic as fans and enthusiasts alike take in the on-track action and Rockerbox® vintage motorcycle show.

August 1-4, the IMSA WeatherTech® SportsCar Championship and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge takes over Road America’s four-mile circuit for what will be one of the most incredible weekends of sports car racing in the world. Fans will get to see the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race on Saturday, Aug. 3, with the WeatherTech® SportsCar Championship race on Sunday, Aug. 4.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series rolls into Road America August 22-24, bringing intense door-to-door racing action to the nation’s most intimidating road course. The NASCAR XFINITY Series schedule and the event could prove to be a pivotal race for drivers looking to improve their standing in the championship points. The NASCAR XFINITY Series will again be joined by the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck Series featuring identically prepared 650-horsepower trucks that are built to take flight by utilizing four, 36-inch tall, aluminum ramps, placed in strategic locations on the racecourse, allowing the trucks to fly 20 feet off the ground and hundreds of feet down the racecourse. The SCCA Pro Trans Am Series will round out the weekends on track activities.

September 13-15, the Ariens Art on Wheels Weekend featuring VSCDA Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival returns, showcasing several impressive machines including many pre-war racers and enthusiasts reliving history at America’s National Park of Speed.

September 20-22, the Pirelli World Challenge rolls into America’s National Park of Speed featuring many of the world’s top sports cars and drivers in an all-out wheel-to-wheel battle consisting of several classes headlined by separate GT and GTS races.

Road America season passes and 2019 event tickets are now available and campsites go on sale November 7. Reservations are also being accepted for Road America’s new on site cabins allowing fans to stay and play at America’s National Park of Speed. To purchase season passes, tickets, reserve cabins or learn more about upcoming events at Road America, please visit Road America online at www.roadamerica.com or call 800-365-RACE (7223).

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 60 years. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers a variety of group event programs, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex for karting and supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America on www.facebook.com/RoadAmerica and on Twitter: @roadamerica or call 800-365-7223.

– Season Passes and Event Tickets Are On Sale Now –

Elkhart Lake’s Road America, Inc., N7390 Hwy 67, Plymouth, WI 53073

Plan your upcoming year with the 2019 Reader Rides Calendar by Old Cars Weekly.

Get yours today!