Road America Official Carl Jensen passed away

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., – Carl Jensen, a profound racer and vintage racing event official for Road America, passed away on January 5. He was 74.

“Everyone is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Carl Jensen, he was family to us, a member of a long-standing kinship amongst racers and promoters throughout the country,” said Road America President and General Manager, George Bruggenthies. “He’s been racing at and a part of Road America for so many years, to say he played an integral role in our success – especially with planning and officiating our vintage racing events – would be an understatement. He was a mainstay of this facility, and more importantly, he possessed a humility and character that made him a person that fellow racers and partners alike enjoyed being around. His presence, charisma and graciousness will be missed but never forgotten at Road America. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Road America and our extended family of partners and friends are with the Jensen family in this difficult time.”

Jensen is survived by his beloved wife Ellie, and two brothers Dick and David. Funeral arrangements are pending and additional information will be made available at a later date.

