Road America promotes two leaders to Vice President

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Road America announced it has promoted two leaders to Vice President, in recognition of their various achievements and roles in key business units. The promotions include: Michael Kertscher, Director of Business Services and Greg Wieser, Director of Operations.

“We have developed a very strong leadership team that has provided expertise and exponential results during a period of unique challenges and opportunities for our facility,” said George Bruggenthies, Road America’s president and general manager. “Both of these individuals have demonstrated success in driving key areas of Road America’s business and now become part of an overall leadership team that has us well positioned for the future.”

Michael Kertscher, Vice President, Business Development — Joining Road America in 2007, Kertscher began as Programs Manager overseeing the development of its group adventure programs, plus many successful motorcycle and driving school programs. Kertscher was promoted to Director of Business Development in 2014 and took on added responsibility by overseeing track rentals and hospitality functions while driving partnership development to support Road America’s core event management initiatives.

Greg Wieser, Vice President, Operations — After beginning his career at Road America on its maintenance team in ’98, Wieser joined Road America full-time in 2000. Since then he has taken on greater roles in operations and facility management, which led to being promoted to Director of Operations in 2012. Wieser has coordinated operations at Road America in every level of racing and oversees the deployment of maintenance, emergency and security resources to support various event initiatives while managing various capital improvement projects at the facility.

