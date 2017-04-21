Roland Osborne passed away

By John L. Bellah

While the name of Roland Osborne may not be as recognizable as Roger Huntington, Ford’s Ak Miller, Lee Iacocca, or Smokey Yunick, Roland’s legacy was well known among MoPar fans. Roland passed of a brain tumor at his home in Quinlin, Texas on April 18. He was 68.

Roland Harvey Osborne III was born in Ithaca New York and graduated from Troy High School in Columbia Crossroads, PA in 1966. After service in the US Army he went on to Michigan State University, graduating in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. At that time he founded the National Hemi Owners Association to help popularize the famous MoPar Hemi engine. (Roland probably won’t appreciate me mentioning that he did work for a brief period for the Oldsmobile Factory in Lansing before moving to California the following year.)

Upon settling in Southern California I first met Roland when we worked together at Hart Fullerton Chrysler-Plymouth in West Los Angeles. Hart Fullerton ran a premiere dealership, being Hart was a true old-school car guy, as he actively participated in the Mobilgas Economy Runs in the early 1950s.

Roland went on to teach automotives at San Fernando High School, among his other ventures; founder and publisher of Chrysler Power Magazine, Christian Motorsports Illustrated Magazine, Christian Motor Sports Ministries. MoPar Muscle Club, and Chrysler Performance Parts Association. It was Roland who gave me my start in automotive writing by publishing my first article in Chrysler Power. Thank you, friend!

A devout Christian, Roland graduated Rhema Bible School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, later moving to Texas. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, children Roland IV, Lisa, Coleman, Chrysta, Jason, and Jacob; along with 7 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, not to mention his numerous friends, associates, and followers.