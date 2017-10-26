The Rolland Collection of Collectible Automobiles

DALLAS, Texas – Leake Auction Company and Heritage Auctions will present The Rolland Collection, an extraordinary selection of 24 unique and custom exotics and racing cars at a special event Dec. 9 in the Rolland Racing Museum in Newbury Park, California.

The Rolland Collection is home to a variety of collectible automobiles including Indianapolis race cars, midget race cars from the 1950’s and custom hot rods. The auction’s hand-selected lots offer collectors a unique opportunity to purchase these high-performance vehicle with impeccable provenance – all of which will be offered without reserve.

“This is a unique opportunity for Leake to partner with Heritage Auctions to present The Rolland Collection,” said Richard Sevenoaks, president of Leake Auction Company. “If you are an avid race fan, this is a rare chance to own a piece of history.”

The history of The Rolland Collection is well known among historians and collectors alike. During the 1950s, car enthusiast William Rolland joined the Shadoff Chrysler team to help construct one of the fastest vehicles ever built. The team set a world land speed record in their class at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. To this day, Rolland still has a passion for performance and speed, both of which are preserved in his private automobile exhibit museum established in 2010. The automobiles offered in the auction come directly from the museum’s holdings.

Top lots include a 2001 Ferrari 360 Modena Challenge, a purpose built factory racecar from the world greatest car manufacture, and a 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. The McLaren was built as a collaboration between the multiple world championship-winning Formula 1 team and legendary auto manufacturer Mercedes-Benz AMG. With a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of over 205 mph, the SLR is an icon of super car world.

Rolland’s collection offers speedsters, such as a 1933 Ford Alloway and a 2006 GDT Speedster and an extraordinary selection of hot rods and roadsters including a 1920 Ford Model T-Bucket and a 1932 Ford Custom Roadster in a striking purple finish.

A collector’s class of six midget racers including a 1947 Hillegass, signed by racing legends Mario Andretti and Tony Stewart, a 1950 Kurtis-Kraft raced by Tommy Caruso and rare, 1972 Quarter Midget Dirt Track Car will cross the auction block.

A unique collection of Indy race cars features a 2000 Dallara, driven by Mark Dismore and completed in all nine races of the 2000 Northern Light Series as well as a second 2000 Dallara, driven by Scott Sharp in all nine races of the 2000 Northern Light Series. The selection also includes a 1997 Dallara with an Energizer Body, a 1980 Grant King Race Car that was driven by Jim McElreath in the Indy 500 in 1979 and 1980 and a 2004 Lola B020/00 Cosworth XFE.

A stunning 1941 Willys Coupe, finished in a striking orange paint job with hand painted flames and powered by a 355 CI V-8 engine, is expected to generate intense bidder interest.

“This auction is a first for Heritage Auctions,” said Jim Halperin, Co-Founder of Heritage Auctions. “It’s an exciting combination of Leake Auction Co.’s 45-year history in the collector car market and Heritage’s Auctions’ more than 1 million bidder members. This could be history in the making.”

