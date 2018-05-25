Russo & Steele returns to Newport Beach June 8-10

Newport, Calif. — Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions returns to Newport Beach June 8-10, 2018, at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. This is the sixth year that “The World’s Most Exciting Collector Automobile Auction” will be held at the picturesque setting. The annual auction will feature three days of Russo’s well-established “auction in the round” with more than 400 cars crossing the block. Russo and Steele places buyers, sellers and enthusiastic spectators up close and personal with vehicles.

On Friday, June 8 through Sunday, June 10, gates open at 9 a.m. for previews and the auction runs from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. daily. General admission is $20 Friday and Saturday and $10 on Sunday. The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is located at 1131 Back Bay Dr. in Newport Beach. Russo and Steele brings European sports, American muscle, hot rods and custom cars to the Pacific coastline for this one-of-a-kind event. Bidder registration is $200. This includes admission for preview day and three days of “Auction in the Round” action for the bidder and one lucky guest. For more information about Russo and Steele, visit russoandsteele.com.

About Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions

