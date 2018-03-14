S.T.E.A.M. learning at the Simeone Foundation Auto Museum

Throughout his life, Dr. Simeone put together one of the greatest collections of racing sports cars and made that collection public, so the world could see and experience these incredible automobiles.

As a museum, one of the primary directives is the education of the visitors. Their newest educational initiative is the introduction of the museum’s collection to educators as a way of teaching the components of S.T.E.A.M. to middle and high school students. They feel that their collection is unique to Philadelphia museums because elements of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math are present in each exhibit.

The museum is currently home to eighty of the most historically significant and technologically innovative race cars in the world. Their education department uses these incredible machines to teach the principals of S.T.E.A.M. in a way that both captures and captivates students.

You might be asking yourself “How can the automobile teach students about S.T.E.A.M.?”

S.T.E.A.M. is everywhere at the Simeone Museum. The collection of cars is full of innovative historic milestones of automotive, science, math, technology, and engineering. Not to mention the fact they are all individual pieces of art, designed for beauty and built by artisan craftsmen. The Simeone Museum is confident that they are one of, if not the only, Philadelphia museum that can check every box in the S.T.E.A.M pedagogy.

The Simeone Museum’s Education Department has lesson plans, activities, tours, field trip options, and much more.

You can find them at www.simeonemuseum.org/education.

As a way of saying thanks and to give you the opportunity to see for yourself, they’re offering free Museum tickets to all educators. Fill out the form at the bottom of the page at www.simeonemuseum.org/education. You can also use the same form to send any questions or comments their way.

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

6825 Norwitch Drive

Philadelphia PA 19153

215.365.7233

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Friday 10:00am to 6:00pm,

Saturday – Sunday 10:00am to 4:00pm