SAN Secures Congressional Resolution Recognizing July 13th as “Collector Car Appreciation Day”

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution (H. Res. 980) at the request of the SEMA Action Network (SAN) recognizing July 13, 2018 as “Collector Car Appreciation Day (CCAD).” H. Res. 980 was sponsored by Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus House Co-Chairs Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL) and Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-GA). The date marks the ninth commemoration in what has become an annual event to celebrate and raise awareness of the vital role automotive restoration and collection plays in American society.

A growing list of scheduled events, like car shows, cruise-ins and parades, will be held in support of this annual celebration. The SAN is maintaining the event list to commemorate the day. Plan and submit your July event at no cost, locate a listing near you and more by visiting the webpage.

Make Plans Now to Honor Our Automotive “Holiday”

Use the following SAN website link for full details. Please spread the word to others!