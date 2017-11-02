Saratoga Auto Auction raises $150,000 for distracted driving program

Inaugural auction supports Saratoga Automobile Museum’s regional community efforts





SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The first annual Saratoga Auto Auction, organized by the Saratoga Automobile Museum, raised more than $150,000 to support the museum’s distracted driving, education, and exhibit programs.

Led by auction director Jeff Whiteside, the auction took place on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). The event was attended by thousands who either bid or witnessed more than 200 cars, trucks, boats, and motorcycles being auctioned.

“The proceeds raised at the auction will help make our roads safer,” said Jim Letts, executive director, Saratoga Automobile Museum. “Our distracted driving safety program reaches more than 10,000 high school students across the Capital Region each year. This program is more crucial than ever, as young drivers are tempted with the allure of the screen while their eyes should be focused on the road at all times.”

A total of $156,000 was collected by the museum for the auction, as a percentage of each vehicle auctioned and sold is earmarked for the museum. A select number of vehicles were donated as part of the auction, in which 100 percent of those proceeds were given to the museum.

“A first-year auto auction is a tremendous undertaking and its success could not have been realized without the incredible partners and sponsors that the museum was able to attract,” said Kevin Biebel, board chairman, Saratoga Automobile Museum. “Bravo and kudos to Jeff Whiteside for putting together this world-class auction together. This auction, next year and in succeeding years, will become the major autumn destination event for the Spa City.”

The auction featured appearances by television celebrities Steve Hale (History Channel’s American Restoration) and Paul Teutul Jr. (Discovery’s American Chopper). Additionally, the auction was complemented with a regional food truck show that featured food and cuisine made by local entrepreneurs across Upstate New York.

The 2018 auction is set for Sept. 21 and 22 at SPAC. Further details, information about consigning vehicles, sponsorships, and more will be made available via saratogaautoauction.org.

The Saratoga Auto Auction was presented by through support from Mohawk Honda, Ianniello Anderson, P.C., DePaula Auto Group, Keeler Automotive Group, New Country Porsche of Clifton Park, Putnam Leasing, Saratoga National Bank, Sierra Nevada, Towne, Ryan & Partners, Racemark, Saratoga Spring Water, Intercity Lines, Inc., Bouchey Financial, JJ Best and media partners Townsquare Media.

About the Saratoga Automobile Museum: The Saratoga Automobile Museum was organized in 1999, and opened to the public in 2002. The Museum’s mission is to preserve, interpret and exhibit automobiles and automotive artifacts. We celebrate the automobile and educate the general public, students and enthusiasts regarding the role of the automobile in New York State and in the wider world. In addition to technical and design aspects, our educational focus is on the past, present and future social and economic impact of the automobile.

