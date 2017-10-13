Saratoga Automobile Museum adds to Lost Speedway program

Saratoga Springs, NY – The lineup for the Saratoga Automobile Museum’s annual Lost Speedways program got even better this week with the addition of noted sports car owner Rob Dyson, who will journey from his Poughkeepsie, NY home to discuss the IMSA championship winning LMP675 Prototype he recently donated to the museum.

Always the biggest event of the year at SAM, Lost Speedways is once again set for its traditional “Saturday after Thanksgiving” date, November 25th, with an all-star lineup of speakers looking back at a wide variety of topics.

Dyson will be joined by Ken Parrotte, who will recall the 1967 racing season, a landmark year both locally and nationally, while former NASCAR head chassis inspector and post-race teardown supervisor Randy Hedger will tell tales of his encounters with various crewchiefs, creative cheaters and the parts he confiscated from them. He will also recall some unusual experiences while driving the Sprint Cup pace car.

The venerable New York State Fairgrounds mile in Syracuse, recently bulldozed in the name of “progress,” will be the focus of the final two presentations. SAM Racing in NY gallery curator Ron Hedger will take a look back at Labor Day racing on the mile in the 50’s and early 60’s, then interview famed car owner Randy Ross and longtime Syracuse competitor Dickie Larkin about their experiences at Super DIRT Week.

As always, the action will kick off with a display of shared memorabilia at 11 am, followed by the formal presentations at 12:15 pm. Normal museum admission charges will prevail, with museum members admitted free of charge.

More information about the Saratoga Automobile Museum, located two miles off Exit 13N of I-87, the Adirondack Northway, is available online at www.saratogaautomuseum.org.