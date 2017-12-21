Saratoga Automobile Museum names Carly T. Conners as Executive Director

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The Saratoga Automobile Museum (“SAM”) has named Carly T. Connors as executive director.

Connors, a Saratoga Springs resident, will manage the day-to-day operations of the museum and will lead the museum into its most significant year since its founding in 1999. Connors had been a board member of the museum prior to her appointment as executive director.

“We’re ecstatic to have Carly lead the museum to its next great chapter,” said Kevin Biebel, chairman of the board of trustees. “2018 is the year SAM goes big. With the incredible opportunities to raise awareness for the museum, from our partnership with the New York International Auto Show, the International Bugatti Tour, and of course, the Saratoga Auto Auction, we’re confident – under Carly’s leadership – that the museum will reach its full potential this upcoming year and beyond.”

Connors herself is an automobile enthusiast. In addition to her service on the museum’s board of trustees, she served in numerous capacities with the Northeast Chapter of the Audi Club of North America, serving as co-event master of the Watkins Glen High Performance Driving School, bookkeeper, and treasurer. In 2016, she was named the 2016 Audi Club of North America Chapter Member of the Year.

“The Saratoga Automobile Museum is more than a celebration and appreciation of the automobile. We are a resource for the greater Capital Region community to learn ways to exercising greater precautions when on the road,” said Connors. “I look forward to building upon our current successes and for the museum to reach its full potential ahead of our twentieth anniversary.”

Connors is a graduate of Hartwick College and Sage Graduate School. Most recently, Connors served as executive director of the Albany Fund for Education (AFE), a non-profit charitable organization that supports innovative programs for the City School District of Albany.

Before AFE, Connors spent nearly two decades in higher education admissions at Johnson & Wales University, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS), Albany College of Pharmacy, Russell Sage College, and Hartwick College.

For more information about the Saratoga Automobile Museum, visit saratogaautomuseum.org.