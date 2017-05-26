Saratoga Automobile Museum’s “Rebuilding a Racer” has been rescheduled

Rebuilding a Racer: Day 2 – June 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

The Saratoga Automobile Museum’s “Rebuilding a Racer” program Day 2 has been rescheduled for June 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

The program embraces the history of the Offyette Quarter Midget and encourages students ages 12-18 to become part of the story.

Beginning in March 2017, students began the process of restoring our 1956 Model 61 Offyette Quarter Midget, including researching the history of Quarter Midget Racing, preparing content for our Racing in New York exhibit, and learning through hands-on and classroom activities incorporating, S.T.E.M., art, history, and geography.

Youth ages 12-18 are eligible to participate in this free program. Space is limited and prior registration is required. A time commitment of 2 – 6 hours a month typically on a Saturday will be requested of each participant.

110 Ave of the Pines

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

518-587-1935

www.saratogaautomuseum.org