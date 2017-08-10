Saratoga Automobile Museum’s Wine & Food Festival

Adirondack Road Tour Luncheon

Friday, September 8th, 2017

9am – 3pm

Grab your keys and jump start your day with a spirited hour and a half road rally through the beautiful Adirondack roads to finish off at the historic and exclusive, members only, Lake George Club. This road rally begins at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center where we line your cars up at 9AM.

The tour will start immediately following the Wine and Food Festival Kick Off remarks. Once at the Lake George Club, a cocktail reception and three course wine-paired luncheon will be served.

Fired Up!

Friday, September 8th, 2017

7pm – 10pm

The 4th Annual FIRED UP, presented by Certified Angus Beef & Stella Artois will take place on the grounds of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Friday, September 8th from 7 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Come witness the grill-off competition, as the top grillers in the Capital Region battle it out for the FIRED UP! title. The judges, won’t be the only ones judging our competitors, you will be as well! Eat up and enjoy all the tasty grill bites and vote for your favorite. These grill bites will be perfectly paired with refreshing wine, mixed cocktails and a proper chalice poured by Stella Artois. Don’t miss out on this high intensity, exhilarating start to the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival weekend.

GRAND TASTING & CONCOUR D’ELEGANCE

Saturday, September 9th, 2017

VIP 12-4pm

General Admission 1-4pm

The Saratoga Automobile Museum is presenting a show of luxury collector cars including classes of Jaguar, Shelby Cobra, Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Lancia, Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and much more!

The Saratoga Wine and Food Festival invite you to spend the day exploring this year’s Grand Tasting! Saturday’s Grand Tasting is centered on unparalleled wines, spirits, authentic products and the region’s top restaurants. This daytime event, is taking place on Saturday, September 9th from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M. For our VIP guests, doors open at 12pm, offering them a full hour all to themselves to eat, drink and meet the chefs! VIP guests will also enjoy an array of fine foods, premier drinks, and live music in an upscale and elegant VIP only section.

At 1pm, all guests will get the opportunity to savor exquisite foods created by more than 20 chefs in the Capital Region, culinary demonstrations, live auction, mystery wall, and sip on cocktails, wine and beer. As if this day couldn’t get any better, The Saratoga Automobile Museum is presenting a show of luxury collector cars including classes of Shelby Cobra, Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Lancia, Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and much more.

For more information please contact Heidi Shull @ Heidi.shull@saratogaautomuseum.org

110 Ave of the Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY

518-587-1935 | saratogaautomuseum.org