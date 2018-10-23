SEMA SAN Update: Tell the Federal Government to quit stalling replica vehicle production

Congress passed a 2015 law to remove regulatory barriers that have prevented you from purchasing turn-key classic replica cars. While the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) had until December 2016 to implement the law, they haven’t even published a draft regulation. It’s time for the federal government to get out of the way, so that you can purchase a brand-new replica vehicle. DOT Secretary Elaine Chao needs to hear from you!

You Can Shape the Course of This Effort

Request allowance for the sale of turn-key replica cars by using the following SAN website link for contact information.