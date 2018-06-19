Shake, Rattle & Roll Gala at the Saratoga Automobile Museum

Annual Summer Fundraising Gala to support the Saratoga Automobile Museum

The Saratoga Automobile Museum invites you to join them for their Annual Summer Gala, taking place on Saturday, June 23, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Its the Cars of the 50’s, 1950’s themed cocktail attire welcomed and encouraged! Buy tickets now

The Gala will be held inside the Museum, located within Saratoga Spa State Park. Please join them for a fabulous night of beverages and hors d’oeuvres while exploring their featured summer exhibition, Cars of the 50’s.

The Gala supports the Museum’s educational programs and initiative to improve the public’s awareness of the life-threatening dangers of distracted driving. Statistics show that 10 people die and over 1,300 are injured every day due to distracted driver accidents. Through our Distracted Driving program, the Museum is creating safer drivers and ultimately saving lives.

Honorary = $250

Regular = $125 per person or $225 a couple

Junior Ticket = $100 (35 and under)

Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Museum at (518) 587-1935 or by e-mail info@saratogaautomuseum.org. For honorary committee and sponsorship opportunities, contact Heidi Shull (518-587-1935 ext. 16 / heidi.shull@saratogaautomuseum.org).

PURCHASE TICKETS NOW