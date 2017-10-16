Shelby – The Trans Am Years at the Simeone

Nov 18 – Cantwell and Kolasa discussion and book signing

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum welcomes back two of world’s leading Shelby experts on Saturday, November 18th. Chuck Cantwell spent four years working at Shelby American and was THE project engineer and driving force behind the GT350 program. Greg Kolasa is the Registrar of the ‘60s Ford GT40 and the ’60s Hertz Shelby Mustang. See them together as they discuss Shelby, sign their new book and take questions for this one day only special event.

Cantwell and Kolasa Discuss Their New Book “Shelby: The Trans Am Years 1966-1968”

When Carroll Shelby was unwillingly tasked with turning a “Secretary’s Car” into one of the most prolific muscle cars of all time, he turned to one man – Chuck Cantwell.

Chuck will be back to The Simeone on November 18th at 12:00 for a one-time-only special appearance. This is your opportunity to learn first-hand the real history of the Shelby Mustang from the man behind the machine. Take part in a wide ranging discussion on the development of the car built to beat Chevy’s Corvette.

Along for the ride will be co-author Greg Kolasa. Greg is considered to be one of the foremost experts on Shelby and the former Registrar of the SAAC.

“Shelby Mustang GT350: My Years Designing, Testing and Racing Carroll’s Legendary Mustangs” examines the history making moments that led to the development and execution of one the most iconic sports cars of all time.

Tickets are free with regular admission. The program begins sharply at noon and will feature both a discussion and book signing. Books will be available on site for purchase and signing.

Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

Located in Philadelphia, PA, the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is one of the world’s greatest collections of racing sports cars. Through our theme, “The Spirit of Competition”, the museum celebrates the history and evolution of these magnificent machines. Assembled over 50 years by Dr. Frederick Simeone, the Museum contains over 65 historically significant cars including Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Bugatti, Mercedes, Jaguar, Bentley, Porsche, Aston Martin, Corvette, Ford and more.

They are open Tuesday through Sunday for General Admission and there is always something new and exciting happening there. They offer many different types of events including their world famous Demo Days, Special Events, Special Exhibits and more. The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is a 501(c)3 nonprofit institution.

Hours of Operation:

Tue – Fri: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sat – Sun: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

6825-31 Norwitch Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19153

www.simeonemuseum.org