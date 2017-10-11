Shop Talks at the Automobile Driving Museum

The Kaleidoscope of American Automotive Evolution
WHAT: Join the Automobile Driving Museum for a special Shop Talks lecture series with Jim Crabtree, Noted professional car historian and Phil Skinner, editor of Kelly Blue Book and Old Cars Weekly contributor.
Presentations: Come to an interactive lecture series that will showcase the American Automobile throughout history and learn about the current status of the Collector Car Market.
WHEN: 5 lectures over 5 months, 1 Saturday per month from 11:30am-1:00pm beginning November 4, 2017
Saturday November 4, 2017
The American Automobile – Inception to 1929 “Tiller to Tremor”
Saturday December 9, 2017
The Depression American Automobile – 1930 to 1942 “Struggle for Survival”
Saturday January 13, 2018
The Post War American Automobile – 1943 to 1972 “Revival and Recovery”
Saturday February 17, 2018
The Modern American Automobile – 1973 to Today “Technology Triumphs”
Saturday March 10, 2018
The Current Status of the Collector Car Market with Phil Skinner
WHERE: Automobile Driving Museum
610 Lairport Street
El Segundo, CA 90245
www.automobiledrivingmuseum.org