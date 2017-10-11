Shop Talks at the Automobile Driving Museum

The Kaleidoscope of American Automotive Evolution

WHAT: Join the Automobile Driving Museum for a special Shop Talks lecture series with Jim Crabtree, Noted professional car historian and Phil Skinner, editor of Kelly Blue Book and Old Cars Weekly contributor.

Presentations: Come to an interactive lecture series that will showcase the American Automobile throughout history and learn about the current status of the Collector Car Market.

WHEN: 5 lectures over 5 months, 1 Saturday per month from 11:30am-1:00pm beginning November 4, 2017

Saturday November 4, 2017

The American Automobile – Inception to 1929 “Tiller to Tremor”

Saturday December 9, 2017

The Depression American Automobile – 1930 to 1942 “Struggle for Survival”

Saturday January 13, 2018

The Post War American Automobile – 1943 to 1972 “Revival and Recovery”

Saturday February 17, 2018

The Modern American Automobile – 1973 to Today “Technology Triumphs”

Saturday March 10, 2018

The Current Status of the Collector Car Market with Phil Skinner

WHERE: Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo, CA 90245

www.automobiledrivingmuseum.org