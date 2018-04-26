‘Silver Streak’ Model T featured in new Discovery Channel series ‘Sticker Shock’

Richmond, IN — A new Discovery Channel series called ‘Sticker Shock‘ premieres on Monday, April 30 at 10pm ET/PT. More importantly for Model T enthusiasts, this first program features the Silver Streak, a 1926 Model T Touring car which carried the self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy Coeds’ across North America and into Mexico in the 1930s and ’40s. The Silver Streak is currently on display at the Model T Ford Club of America’s Model T Museum in Richmond, Indiana through August 2018.

Sticker Shock answers the age-old question, “What’s my car worth?” Host Dennis Pittsenbarger along with a team of professional appraisers investigate each car’s history and condition to determine a price tag you won’t see coming. From Dad’s old pickup to souped up hot rods, from cars you’ve always wanted, to cars you’ve never heard of, this series has it all. Whether it’s a clunker or a classic, what it’s worth may shock you.

John Butte, owner of the Silver Streak, traveled to Hollywood to be filmed along with the Model T that his mother and five other girls traveled in from rural Illinois to the New York World’s Fair in 1939. Henry Ford befriended the girls, which only adds to the intrigue surrounding the car. In the series’ premiere episode, you will learn the answer to a question polite society might otherwise not ask, “How much is the Silver Streak worth?”

The Model T Ford Club of America is the largest Model T Club in the world with local chapters and members from every state in the U.S., Canada, and countries in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and South America. The Model T Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 309 N. 8th Street, Richmond, Indiana in the Historic Depot District. The Museum features an impressive collection of vehicles including one of the first Ts and one of the last, a Pietenpol airplane, a Vintage Garage, T-related memorabilia, an extensive gift and book shop, and the Bruce McCalley Memorial Library and Research Center. For more information call the Model T Museum at 765-488-0026.