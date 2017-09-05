Silverstone Auctions’ Salon Privé Sale recap

Warwick, UK – An extremely rare 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo SE ‘Flat Nose’ Cabriolet broke UK auction records when it sold for £245,250 ($319,121) including premium at the Salon Privé Sale organized by Silverstone Auctions at Blenheim Palace on September 2, 2017. One of only 10 made, the UK specification Minerva blue ‘Flat Nose’ is one of the scarcest examples in existence, and considered by many to be the ‘holy grail’ of 930-type 911s.

A highly desirable Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI ‘Tommi Makinen’ edition, resplendent in the original colors of Makinen’s World Championship winning car sold for £46,688 ( $60,751) including buyer’s premium.

A 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ‘Split Window’ Coupé also attracted a great deal of attention and sold or £102,938 ($133,943). American car fans were also impressed by multi-award winning 1969 Shelby GT500 which sold for an impressive £102,375 ($133,211).

Enthusiastic phone and room bidding for a 1974 Lamborghini Urraco P250 pushed its price to £96,188 ($125,160), while its unusual stable mate, a Lamborghini 1R tractor, also attracted lively bidding to sell on the phone for £20,813 ($27,082).

International interest was strong throughout the afternoon, with a 1972 Rolls Royce Corniche selling to Australia for £37,125 ($48,307), and a 1974 Porsche 911 S 2.7 finding a new home in California for £87,750 ($114,181).

Classic Porsches performed strongly with a 1962 Porsche 356B 1600S Coupé selling for £118,125 ($153,705) and a 1960 356B ‘Super 90’ Cabriolet achieved a final sale price of £191,250 ($248,855).

A 1988 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo Targa reached a final price of £93,375 ($121,500). Silverstone Auctions achieved an impressive total of £2.75 ($3.58) million in sales on the day, with 52 per cent of the cars on offer finding a new home.

With such a strong Porsche performance at Salon Privé, all eyes are now on the Porsche Sale organized by Silverstone Auctions at The Wing, Silverstone on Saturday, 21st October 2017.

To view the full list of results from Silverstone Auctions’ Sale at Salon Privé visit https://www.silverstoneauctions.com/the-salon-priv-sale-2017/view_lots/pn/all

