Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum MoPar exhibit

Bill Elliott’s NASCAR 2002 Brickyard 400 winning car leads the way!

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is proud to announce our newest Special Exhibit, “MoPar or No Car”, which will be held from June 17th to July 9th, 2017. Join them in celebrating the rich history of one of America’s oldest and greatest automotive manufacturers. They’ll have approximately 12 cars on display from the early 1960s through 2017, representing an exciting array of Mopar sports cars from Dodge, Chrysler, Plymouth and SRT.

Whether it was the Superbird on the high banks at Daytona, the Viper at Le Mans, or the Hemi at every local drag strip and stoplight in America, MoPars have always been tough to beat. While they enjoyed the majority of their success in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the MoPar brand has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years. They feature several retro-styled models offering “Hellcat” performance packages in excess of 700 horsepower as well as outrageous design graphics.

The first batch of cars for this exhibit:

Ray Evernham – Bill Elliott’s 2002 NASCAR Dodge Intrepid Brickyard 400 winner

Ray Evernham – Jim Vandiver’s 1974 NASCAR Dodge Charger unrestored

Peter & Kari Cellini – 2015 Challenger ScatPack

Peter & Kari Cellini – 1971 Challenger R/T

Mark Smith – 1962 Dodge Dart Max Wedge

John Gardoski – 1966 Dodge Coronet 500 Hemi

William Avery – 2015 Challenger Hellcat

William Avery – 1996 Dodge Viper GTS Coupe

To order tickets click the link below.

http://www.simeonemuseum.org/museum-news/special-exhibit-mopar-no-car-june-17th-july-9th-2017?goal=0_63757d0d8b-d0aea37b8c-10448825

