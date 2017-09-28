Simeone names the 2017 Spirit of Competition award winner

The Simeone Foundation Auto Museum announced their annual Spirit of Competition award winner. The Spirit of Competition represents the most prestigious award conferred by the Foundation. Each year a distinguished figure from motorsports who has a specific inspirational message is selected. Automotive impresario, founder and director of the Amelia Island Concours, Bill Warner will act as MC. Wednesday, November 15th we will present the 10th Spirit of Competition award to Derek Bell.

Derek Bell, the five-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, the three-time 24 Hours of Daytona winner and the twice World Sports Car Champion, is, without question, one of the greatest race car drivers to ever compete in endurance racing.

His career started in the 1960’s and saw him in the Ferrari 512 and Porsche 917, the Gulf-Mirage era, Renault’s turbo effort at Le Mans, the Porsche 936, Porsche 956 and 962, the Kremer Porsche K8, the Ferrari 333 SP, and the McLaren F1, which earned him yet another Le Mans podium, with his son Justin, on Father’s Day in 1995.The latter was one of the proudest moments of his career.

For the first time this year, the Jane Dusek Award will be presented to a woman who represents the characteristics of the msueum’s long-time foundation friend, someone whose enthusiasm for automotive competition is shared with the motorsport community. This year’s awardee will be Sally DeLorean.

Please join us in honoring Derek with our “Spirit of Competition” award. The November 15th event begins at 6:00 pm and will consist of a dinner with open bar, award presentation, with music and entertainment.

Tickets are $150 per person, $275 for a pair of 2 tickets, and $1000 for a table of 8 people which can be purchased by clicking below.

FAS Foundation, Inc.

6825 Norwitch Drive

Philadelphia, PA 19153

www.simeonemuseum.org