Sloan Museum Auto Fair temporarily moving to Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad in 2018

Planning is underway for the 46th annual Sloan Museum Auto Fair happening June 23 & 24, 2018, and is presented by Genisys Credit Union. This year’s event will be held at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad in Flint, Mich. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy rare, collectible cars in a beautiful, historic setting. The Sloan Museum anticipates returning to the Flint Cultural Center and Sloan Museum in the future. They are excited to hold the show at the Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad this summer. Visit SloanAutoFair.com for all the details and updates.

Sloan Museum Auto Fair is made possible through the support of community members who care about historic vehicles and Flint’s automotive history. Proceeds from the event support the acquisition, restoration, and maintenance of Sloan Museum’s important collection of vehicles and automobile archives that are significant to Flint and Genesee County. There are many ways to get involved and support the event. Community members can register their vehicles and bring them to the event, attend with family and friends, become a volunteer, or take advantage of a variety of business sponsorship opportunities.

A variety of fun family activities will be available at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad during this year’s Sloan Museum Auto Fair. Enjoy trades demonstrations and displays inside the 20 plus buildings, such as the blacksmith, the print shop, the cider mill, toy barn, and historic homes. General admission to the Show will continue to be $7 for adults age 12 and up, children 11 and under free are for Village Only entrance. These prices DO NOT include admission onto the Huckleberry Railroad, Genesee Belle or vintage amusement rides. Train and boat tickets will be $5.00 per person and 24 months and under are free. Vintage amusement ride tickets are $1.25 each or 4 for $4.00 and it is one ticket per ride.

Until June 15, vehicle registration is $15 for display-only and $20 for judged vehicles. Registration fees after June 15, including the day of the show, are $20 for display-only and $25 for judged vehicles. Only vehicles that are registered to be judged are eligible to win awards. About 50 awards are presented each year. Register your vehicle online today or download the form.

Show General Admission Tickets & Hours

$7 for ages 12 and older, free for ages 11 and younger

Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m-5 p.m.

Sunday, June 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Huckleberry Railroad Train Rides

$5 per person, free for children 24 months and younger

Saturday, June 23 at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 24 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Genesee Belle Boat Rides

$5 per person, free for children 24 months and younger

Saturday, June 23 at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 24 at 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Deluxe ticket reductions will not be available the weekend of Sloan Museum Auto Fair.Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad family passes can still be used on this day as usual.

Questions or comments? Send an email at marketing@SloanAutoFair.com, call 810-237-3450, or visit SloanAutoFair.com.