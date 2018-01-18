Sloan Museum plans to display historic vehicles at Courtland Center

Buick Gallery closes for repairs February 25, 2018

Flint, MI – The Buick Gallery will close for repairs February 25, 2018. While the building is closed, Sloan Museum plans to continue a long history of displaying historic vehicles at Courtland Center Mall. A date for the exhibition to open has not been set.

From now until February 25, the Buick Gallery will display over 30 historic vehicles, including five one-of-a-kind General Motors concept cars. The Buick Gallery features vehicles from Sloan Museum’s diverse collection of over 120 vehicles, including cars, carriages, trucks, motorcycles, and more—all with ties to Flint’s automotive history.

The Buick Gallery is also home to Sloan Museum’s Perry Archives, which house a wide array of photographs, records and objects chronicling the people and history of Flint and Genesee County, Michigan. The Perry Archives will remain open while the exhibition space is closed. The archive is open to the public for research by appointment only with 24 hours’ notice, Monday-Wednesday. To make an appointment, call 810-237-3440 or email Collections@SloanLongway.org.

The Buick Gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, 12-5 p.m.Ticket prices are $9 for adults, $8 for seniors age 60 and older, $6 for youth ages 2-11, and free for members. Tickets include admission to Sloan Museum’s traveling exhibitions, permanent galleries, and Buick Gallery. Visit SloanMuseum.org for more details.

About Sloan Museum and Buick Gallery

Sloan Museum creates engaging experiences with history, science, and technology for the greater Flint and Genesee County community. Buick Gallery is an annex exhibition space featuring historic vehicles from Sloan Museum’s automotive collection. For more information, call 810-237-3450 or visit SloanMuseum.org. Sloan Museum is a member organization of the Flint Cultural Center Corporation and is supported in part by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Ruth Mott Foundation, and the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.