Spring Carlisle In Review

Carlisle, PA – The annual spring event went off without a hitch between April 18 and April 22 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and neighboring Carlisle Expo Center.

Spring Carlisle ushered in the 2018 Carlisle based schedule for Carlisle Events and did so with beautiful weather for everyone to enjoy. Entering its 44th season, Carlisle offered an impressive outlet for guests from around the world to buy, sell and trade all things automotive. Spring Carlisle offered a little bit of something for everything, including the massive swap meet, the expansive car corral, on-site metal fabrication seminars with Pro Metal Shop and event special guests.

Coming to Carlisle in conjunction with Hagerty Insurance was author host of Hagerty’s Barn Find Hunter program, Tom Cotter. In addition, guests at Spring Carlisle were surprised with an unannounced visit from Andy Cohen of Junkyard Empire on Velocity. Not only did Cohen come to Carlisle to shop, he brought his production crew with him to film segments for an upcoming episode of his show.

The on-site seminars also served as a fund raiser of sorts for a local animal rescue. Guests not only gained some knowledge from fabrication expert Steve Mercurio, they also had the chance to donate pet food and supplies to Speranza, a central Pennsylvania organization known for rehabbing abandoned, abused and neglected dogs.

From the midway and its always growing list of vendors to the swap meet, car corral, food vendors, industry experts and more, Spring Carlisle 2018 really did live up to its label as one of the top 5 automotive events of its type in the world…and that doesn’t even include the three-day collector car auction, powered by Carlisle Auctions.

Up next, running May 18-20 is the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals. It’ll serve as the first of six specialty events before giving way to Fall Carlisle in October. The fall event is similar to the spring show but wraps up the year with five days of shopping and swapping fun. Fall Carlisle runs October 3-7 and tickets for it as well as other events are for sale now at www.CarlisleEvents.com.

