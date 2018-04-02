Spring Jefferson Swap Meet & Car Show April 27-29

Spring is here and so is the 41st Annual Jefferson Swap meet on April 27- 29. The show will be held at the Jefferson County Fair Park located at 503 N Jackson Ave, Jefferson, WI 53549 just off Hwy. 18 in Jefferson.

Madison Classics will be featuring all Street Rods. The feature cars will be displayed in the main activity center at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Look for a larger display of Street Rods in front of the main building lined up Saturday & Sunday morning behind the Show Car registration tent.

The Swap Meet and Car Corral are all three days and the Car show is Saturday and Sunday. The spectator gates for the Swap Meet and Car Corral are open Friday 10am-7pm, Saturday 6am-4pm, and Sunday 6am-3pm. The Car Show gate opens at 6am on Saturday & Sunday. All makes and models and specialty vehicles are invited to participate in the Car Show.

Spectator admission for adults is $10 and children under 12 are free. Spectator parking is available for $5, but is limited so please arrive early. No campers will be allowed in the parking field, but camping is available near by. Swap spaces will be available at the gate. Car corral spaces will be available at the Car Corral entrance all weekend. There is an ATM on the grounds as well as concessions. No pets please. For more information, visit us online at www.madisonclassics.com, or call 608-244-8416.