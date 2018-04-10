Stacey David announced for the Carlisle 2018 Chevrolet Nationals

CARLISLE, PA – Do you ever sit at home watching a car program and think “hey, I’d love to have that guy in my garage helping me?” Or maybe it’s “he doesn’t sound scripted, he sounds like the real deal.” Well, both of those statements accurately portray the special guest announced for the 2018 Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals – Stacey David. Award winner, long-time TV host, expert in his trade – Stacey David comes to Carlisle for the first time ever to the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals, June 22-24 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

With decades of experience working in restoration and hot rod shops, plus over 20 years on national television as part of two hit TV shows, Stacey David has been showing people how to build cool cars and trucks for a long time. When a man who has been showing the world how to build for that long talks, you listen, and that’s what his visit to Carlisle affords guests.

His mechanical abilities and fabrication skills have made him one of the most trusted and respected custom car builders in the world today and with his incredible work and positive influence, he’s earned many awards and accolades from the automotive industry over the years. Stacey David continues to work hand-in-hand with the OEM’s and aftermarket to keep new vehicles and parts in front of the gear-head public. Stacey David doesn’t just build the mild, he also is well known for building the wild too! Decades of work have given us trend-setting custom vehicles like Copperhead, The V8 Interceptor and Sgt. Rock.

The Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals run June 22-24. Buy tickets now online or register for the NPD Showfield at www.CarlisleEvents.com. Plus, while online, additional aspects of one of the biggest and best events of its type in the region are highlighted too!

