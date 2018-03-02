Star Power helps fuel Iola Car Show ‘18

Iola, Wis. – What Sturgis is to cycles, Iola, Wisconsin is to cars. For the last 45 consecutive years, Iola, population 1,301, has played host to one of America’s greatest car shows. So what’s on tap for the 46th annual? “Plenty,” says Marketing Director Joe Opperman.

Mark your calendars for this year’s must attend show, the Iola Car Show 2018, which will take place July 12-14 on the Iola Car Show grounds, Iola, Wisconsin.

“The 2018 show has a very different and fun theme. ‘Lights, Camera, ACTION!’ will be featuring TV/Movie Cars as well as service vehicles,” explains Opperman. That theme has helped create space for some exciting inclusions in this year’s festivities.

The stable of special guests and personalities will include a few extras. Gene Winfield, iconic classic car builder will be on hand, as will world renowned Wisconsin brand RingBrothers. Cristy Lee, Rachel De Barros and Bogi Lateiner from Velocity Channel’s All Girl’s Garage, and fellow TV personalities KC Mathieu and Jo Coddington will also be in attendance. Butch Patrick and Henry Winkler will also be attending.

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on the popular 1960’s TV series ‘The Munsters’ was a fan favorite at the 2017 show, and was excited to return for 2018. Henry Winkler is a new addition this year.

“Our core crowd remembers Henry Winkler as ‘Fonzie’ on ‘Happy Days’, but he’s truly a cross-generational talent. Younger attendees will remember him from ‘The Waterboy’. He’s also currently starring in NBC’s hit TV Show ‘Better Late than Never’, working alongside William Shatner, George Foreman and Terry Bradshaw. We’re very excited to have him here.”

The family friendly event is also home of one of America’s premiere swap meets, with 4,200 vendor spaces. 2,500 show cars, 1,600 camp sites, a large campground and lots of additional entertainment help round out some of Iola’s offerings.

Friday and Saturday nights will again feature awesome live bands at no extra charge, Super Saturday will feature the very popular 2nd annual Miss Iola Pinup Contest and some incredible prizes lined up for the Super Saturday Give Away!

www.iolaoldcarshow.com