Stop the proposed tariffs on collector car imports

Stand with Hyman Ltd and tell Washington “NO” on collector car import tariffs

According to Marshall Miller of Miller & Company P.C., on May 23, 2018, the Department of Commerce published a Notice of Request for Public Comment regarding Section 232, investigation into the importation of automobiles and their effect on National Security. Details of which can be found HERE.

Simply put, President Trump is considering action by proclamation to apply an import duty of 25% on ALL automobiles (this includes cars, SUVs, vans and light trucks), AND parts, regardless of age or origin. This would mean a 25% duty on ANY car – whether it be brand new or 100 years old. As automobile enthusiasts and professionals in the industry, we strongly urge you to vehemently oppose this unfair, dubious tax.

America currently applies a 2.5% duty on imported cars, which is waived on those of American origin. Under Trump’s proposal, we face a tenfold increase will surely cause retaliation from the European Union in the same manner the recent steel tariffs has proven.

Clearly, the importation of classic and collectible vehicles has absolutely no impact on our national security, and these proposed tariffs would only serve to harm the countless individuals and independent businesses who buy, sell, restore and transport cars. The collector car hobby is a multi-billion dollar-per-year business, and we must work together to fight this ludicrous proposal. Washington bureaucrats have no understanding of the impact such a political stunt would cause, therefore it is our responsibility to educate them.

The purpose of this letter is to ask you all to join us in appealing to officials to remove any and all language related to “Used Automobiles and Parts”, and separate any content that could be perceived as pertaining to the collector car hobby from this proposed 25% tariff.

The process for commenting is simple:

Go to https://www.regulations.gov/docket?D=DOC-2018-0002 and click the COMMENT NOW button on the right of the page. It takes no more than a few minutes to support the separation of all language related to “used vehicles and parts” from the proposed tariff. The deadline for submitting comments is June 22, 2018.

In addition, we urge you to contact your Senators and Representatives to warn them of the adverse effects these proposed tariffs will have not only our beloved hobby, but more importantly the risk they pose to the thousands of passionate and hard-working Americans who make their living in the business of collector vehicles.

We send our sincerest thanks to Attorney Marshall Miller of Miller & Company P.C. for bringing this critical matter to our attention. Miller & Company are highly respected experts in all matters of international trade, and they can be contacted at www.millerco.com. We thank you for your support and encourage you to act swiftly and share this letter on social media and among your friends in the hobby.

Sincerely,

Mark and The Team at Hyman Ltd.

