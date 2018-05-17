Summer Camp at the ACD Automobile Museum

“Sign-Up TODAY for Gear Up for Summer camp”

(AUBURN) – Join the Museum staff for Gear Up for Summer camp! Students will experience history through hands-on activities, presentations, and interactions with artifacts. Get immersed in creative, S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Artistry, and Mathematics) activities during this half day, week long summer camp.

The camp runs from 9:00 a.m. (campers may be dropped off at the Museum starting at 8:30 a.m.) and goes until the 12:00 p.m. pick-up time, Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22. Snacks will be provided for the campers. Week-long campers will receive a year-long membership to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in their name upon completion of the camp. This camp is geared towards children ages 8-10 years old.

“While we do offer activities for students and children to complete while they tour the museum with their families, this is a whole new world of opportunity for them to really explore, experience, and learn about the museum and its artifacts in a way that is catered towards them,” said Joan Eardly, education manager at the Museum.

For information about the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Summer camp, please reach out to Joan Eardly, Education Manager and Curatorial Assistant, at 260-925-1444, or via email at info@automobilemuseum.org. RSVP for Gear Up for Summer camp via Facebook, and sign-up today!

