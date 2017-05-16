ELKHART LAKE, Wis.- Racing’s glorious past will be celebrated May 19 – 21 during the SVRA Spring Vintage Festival Weekend at Road America. The season kick-off event will bring the past back to life with the sights and sounds from motorsport’s pioneering age both on and off the track.

The event includes a packed schedule with races featuring cars covering several decades. Many of the entries have previously competed at classic events, including Le Mans and the Indy 500, where they were raced for the honor and glory of a gladiatorial sport.

Fans that enjoy grassroots racing of all types are encouraged to mingle in the pits, peek under the hoods and visit the paddock area for an up-close look at these rare vehicles all while chatting with the men and women who dedicate their time to preserving the rich history of auto racing. This event gives also gives enthusiasts the opportunity to watch many of their favorite vintage sports cars and formula cars as they race around the tricky 14-turn course offering an unprecedented side-by-side view of many different machines.

Make no mistake about it, the Spring Vintage Festival Weekend offers tightly regulated, wheel-to-wheel racing, with a lineup that includes race groups for all SVRA classes including Formula 5000, Formula Ford, sports racing and production sports cars from marques such as Lotus, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, Porsche and Corvette from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s proving there is something eye-catching for everyone.

With radical elevation changes, tree-lined straights and spring flowers blooming at every turn, Road America’s four spectacular miles are in a one-of-a-kind class with racers the world over; and photographers view it as a paradise for split-second shutters and scenic backgrounds. Whatever your desire, the SVRA Spring Vintage Festival Weekend serves it up package style. Come witness the power, pageantry and picturesque landscapes of Road America, a track that is every bit as impressive as the cars that will compete. The weekend also includes all sorts of on-track and off-track activities with fun for families and racing enthusiasts alike.

As part of its commitment to honoring America’s heroes, Road America will also provide free admission to all active, reserve-duty military and veterans with ID during the Spring Vintage Festival Weekend at Road America.

This year two Enduro races are on the schedule and new to this event is the Mazda Miata Heritage Cup. This new race class offers a new “entry Point” to vintage racing. The Mazda Miata Heritage Cup will run in a distinct race and race group made up of first generation 1.6-liter spec Miata’s of 1990 to 1993 vintage.

Legendary racer Lyn St. James will also be on hand with the RPM Foundation (RPM), a not-for-profit group dedicated to providing young adults with a pathway to careers in automotive restoration. Lyn will provide guided tours of the paddock, garages and the historic circuit to students participating in the program, giving them direct access to owners, racers, and their teams while connecting with the SVRA, track management, sponsors and vendors with the goal of introducing younger generations to vintage racing and collector car restoration.

On Saturday during the SVRA Spring Vintage Festival Weekend, automotive and racing aficionados are invited to bring their cars and participate in a Road America special auto show, appropriately named, Caffeine and Gasoline. Classics, Muscle, Street, or anything unique and collectable are welcome. Road America’s new grass roots-style auto show is specifically dedicated to uniting the collectors and builders in a low-key environment while embracing those who simply have a passion for cars.

Everything takes place on Saturday, May 20, and participants must pre-register online at www.roadamerica.com. Space is limited to 100 vehicles. Road America will have coffee provided by Torke and doughnuts on site so visitors won’t have to worry about accidentally spilling along the way. Registration is $35 per person and includes coffee and doughnuts plus all the sights and sounds of the SVRA Spring Vintage Festival Weekend. For more information – and to pre-register your vehicle – go to www.roadamerica.com and click the Caffeine and Gasoline logo.

Gates will open to the public each day at 7 a.m. admission is $60 for the 3-day weekend, $20 Friday, $30 Saturday and $30 Sunday. Anyone 16-years-old and under are always FREE with a paying adult at the gate. All races will run rain or shine. A tentative event schedule is available online at www.roadamerica.com – Active, Reserve and Retired Military Receive Free Admission With ID

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 60 years. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers a variety of group event programs, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex for karting and supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America on www.facebook.com/RoadAmerica and on Twitter: @roadamerica or call 800-365-7223.

Elkhart Lake’s Road America, Inc., N7390 Hwy 67, Plymouth, WI 53073