Taubman Museum of Art’s new exhibit: ‘Drive! Iconic American Cars and Motorcycles’

The Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, VA has a new exhibit celebrating the design and speed of American cars and motorcycles. The special ticketed exhibit is called “Drive! Iconic American Cars and Motorcycles“ and opens September 8, 2018 running through February 3, 2019. A Member Preview Day on Friday, September 7th.

The exhibit is being curated by Ken Gross. Many will recognize Ken from the pages of Old Cars Weekly, as he is one of our long-time contributors.

Included in the exhibit is the one-of-a-kind 1960 XNR which at one time was owned by the Shah of Iran. The exhibition consists of 20 American made cars and three motorcycles. Gross stated to the Roanoke Times, “I think they all represent, either aesthetically something wonderful, a great design, or a great achievement… I’ve tried to pick, from about 1912 with this Mercer Raceabout up through the Cobra in the mid-1960s, a group of automobiles that involve iconic people, whether they were the people who built them or the people who owned them, or the people who achieved things with them — race drivers, for example, who did some remarkable things.”

Admission to “Drive!” is $12, with a $10 rate for senior citizens and students and $5 for children ages 6-17. A $30 pass allows unlimited repeat visits to the show. General admission to the Taubman is free.

TAUBMAN MUSEUM OF ART

110 Salem Avenue SE

Roanoke, VA 24011

540.342.5760

www.taubmanmuseum.org

MUSEUM HOURS

Monday – Tuesday…………………….Closed

Wednesday – Saturday………..10am-5pm

Sunday……………………………………12-5pm

Art By Night (First Friday)…….10am-9pm

