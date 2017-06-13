It’s been ten years… what became of Miss Belvedere?

It’s been ten years since the buried time capsule 1957 Plymouth dubbed “Miss Belvedere” was unveiled from her tomb at Tulsarama in Tulsa, Okla. Miss Belvedere has laid low and out of sight for the last decade. The famous 1957 Plymouth Belvedere may be getting a new home soon.

Recently, caretaker Dwight Foster had confirmed to Old Cars Weekly that Miss Belvedere will be making her way to a permanent resting spot at the Historic Auto Attractions Museum in Roscoe, Illinois.

He was hoping to have the Belvedere in her new home sometime in June to correspond with the ten year anniversary of the reveal at the 2007Tulsarama show.

Foster assured Old Cars Weekly that there would be news about the move coming soon.

