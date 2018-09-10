The Amelia and John Oates Presents Cars and Guitars 2019

2019 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance – March 8-10, 2019

Jacksonville, FL – In 2019, The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance will partner with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, John Oates, to celebrate the relationship between the automobile and the guitar. The special class will center on vehicles and guitars from John’s personal collection. The display will allow fans unprecedented access to the instruments Oates has played onstage with one of the best-selling rock duo of all time, Hall and Oates. The event will also include opportunities to meet John in person.

The relationship between cars and music can be traced to the early days of the automobile. The mechanical rhythms and the romance of the open road have inspired musicians and songwriters for decades. The world’s infatuation with the car and the new freedom it created were celebrated in songs like Vincent Bryan and Gus Edward’s 1905 hit, “In My Merry Oldsmobile.”

“To the church we’ll swiftly steal,

And out wedding bells will peal,

You can go as far as you like with me,

In our merry Oldsmobile.”

The automobile also influenced the design of musical instruments. Guitar manufacturers looked to the automotive industry for direction. Fender would paint instruments with vibrant colors taken straight from Detroit’s big three. Gibson hired renowned coach builder Ray Dietrich to create the iconic “reverse” Firebird in 1963. Gibson’s new shape would take styling cues from Detroit’s lusty fin-era.

“Throughout my life there I have always had two major passions: Driving cars and playing guitars. Both the machine and the instrument are paragons of inspired and purposeful design. Both tell their unique story historically and culturally. Both have their roots in the late 19th century, evolving and continuing to fascinate and excite through the 20th and now into the 21st. centuries,” said musician John Oates. “I’m very proud to have the opportunity to collaborate and curate this unique collection with Chris Brewer and the Amelia Island folks…we hope you enjoy it.”

Additionally, The Amelia will gather a small number of historically-significant vehicles previously or currently owned by musicians. John will work with The Amelia to pair each vehicle with a carefully selected guitar for the field.

“John Oates is a masterful songwriter and musician. John is also a car guy with a long connection to the automobile and racing,” said Chris Brewer, guitar collector and The Amelia’s Director of Communications. “It was our honor to have him participate at The Amelia in 2018 as a judge. We are thrilled to celebrate John in 2019.”

