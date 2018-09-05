The Amelia announces Cars & Coffee at the Concours 2019

Jacksonville, FL – The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance announced that Cars & Coffee at the Concours will be held on the 10th and 18th fairways of The Golf Club of Amelia Island from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, March 9th. Cars & Coffee at the Concours allows individuals with vintage, exotic, and collectible vehicles to gather on the same show field used to display vehicles entered in the following day’s prestigious Concours d’Elegance.

Cars & Coffee includes over 450 show vehicles and thousands of spectators. Coffee and donuts are available to enjoy. Manufacturers celebrate their heritage with designated car corrals and invite the public to enjoy an up-close look at their newest vehicles. For the past two years Automobile Magazine has used the venue to announce their Automobile All-Star award winners.

The Amelia is enhancing Cars & Coffee at the Concours for 2019. Expanding on the pair of Chairman’s Choice Awards, a group of well-known automotive authorities and celebrity judges will select vehicles from the show to honor. Popular YouTubers will be on hand to document the event and meet with entrants. Celebrated drivers will mingle with the crowd, stopping for photos and to chat with attendees.

Cars & Coffee at the Concours is free for spectators. The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance views Cars & Coffee at the Concours as a gift to the community, a family-friendly “thank you” for supporting the event and making the award-winning show, now in its 24th year, a reality.

Entering your vehicle involves an application process and a small registration fee. The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance will begin accepting applications in September 2018.

Visit https://www.ameliaconcours.org/cars-coffee.aspx for more details and updates.

