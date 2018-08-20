The Amelia gives back in 2018

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is held the second week of March, but the work of The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation never ends. Monies raised by the foundation provide hope for individuals and families throughout the year by supporting local charities.

In 2018, The Foundation donated $100,000 to Community Hospice & Palliative Care of greater Jacksonville. The not-for-profit hospice works to improve the quality of life for patients and families facing end-of-life care.

Thanks in part to an anonymous donor the foundation set a new giving record in 2018 by donating $143,000 to Spina Bifida of Jacksonville. The Amelia’s gift will help serve those whose lives are touched by this birth defect of the brain and spine.

Money contributed to “Shop with Cops” provides holiday presents for underprivileged youth. Year after year, the Amelia is recognized as the largest single contributor to the Mayport Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. In total, The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation has donated more than $3.5 million to local charities since 1996.

“The Amelia is about celebrating rare and historically-significant automobiles, but it is people that make it special,” said Founder and Chairman Bill Warner. “Being able to give back to the local community makes all of the work that our Board of Directors, staff and hundreds of volunteers invest worthwhile.”

On March 7-10, 2019, The 24th Annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance will celebrate six-time 24 Hour of LeMans winner, Jacky Ickx. More than 600 volunteers will work together to create what has been called, “America’s most innovative concours.” Scheduled events include road tours, seminars, Cars & Coffee at the Concours and Sunday’s award-winning Concours d’Elegance.

https://www.ameliaconcours.org/

