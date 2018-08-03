The California Automobile Museum is looking for vehicles for upcoming exhibit

The California Automobile Museum is looking for a variety of vehicles for an upcoming special exhibit about road trips, focusing on the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.

The exhibit will run from late September 2018 through late February 2019.

Below is our “wish list” of vehicles!

They are open to viable alternatives as well.

Model T KampKar ; alternative of other conversion of a 1910s or 1920s vehicle for travel and/or camping

Typical 1950s base model sedan ; Ford, Chevy, Plymouth, or Dodge

Ford Country Squire from 1955 to the early 1960s; ideally with wood paneling; alternative of Chevy 210 Station Wagon

1950s-60s Rambler/Nash or Kaiser Vagabond with factory modifications for travel such as folding seats

Classic “Canned Ham” Trailer from mid 1950s to mid 1960s; preferably accompanied by appropriate vehicle

Small Winnebago from 1960s or 70s

Big 1970s station wagon ; Chrylser Town & Country, Ford LTD, or Chevy Kingswood

Customized van or truck from the 1970s for travel and/or camping; VW Westfalia

1950, 60s, or 70s large motorcycle for touring ; ideally with small trailer; Harley, BMW, or Honda

Minivan from 1984-2005; preferred earlier

For more information or to offer to loan your vehicle for this display, please contact the Museum’s curator, Carly, at cstarr@calautomuseum.org.

California Automobile Museum

2200 Front St

Sacramento, CA 95818-1107

https://www.calautomuseum.org/