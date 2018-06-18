The Elegance at Hershey 2018 show winners

HERSHEY, PA – The Elegance at Hershey hosted another successful weekend of activities. The beautiful weather on Friday and Saturday encouraged everyone to come out for The Grand Ascent hill climb to cheer on all of the racers and to bring their own cars to show off during Cars & Coffee. The weather was a little less cooperative on Sunday though and the rain caused a few schedule changes. Several activities were moved inside The Hotel Hershey and the awards ceremony was held earlier than usual. Despite the weather hiccup, spectators were still able to spend a good bit of the day strolling in the beautiful gardens taking in 75 of the world’s finest collector cars.

Even though The Elegance Garden Party on Sunday started with an overcast sky, the magnificent cars still looked like works of art nestled on the beautiful grounds of the Hotel Hershey. Each in its own right was a winner, but, in the end, the superb 1937 Bugatti T57S Atalante Coupe owned by Rare Wheels Collection, drove off with the coveted Elegance at Hershey Best of Show, also known as the Governor’s Cup. Here is a list of the top five award winners:

Governor’s Cup (aka Best of Show)

1937 Bugatti T57S Atalante Coupe by Gangloff

Rare Wheels Collection

Founder’s Award

1935 Duesenberg Model SJ Torpedo Phaeton by A.J. Walker

Terry & Jennifer Adderley

The Hotel Hershey Award

1931 Stutz DV-32 Convertible Victoria by LeBaron

Joseph & Margie Cassini, III

People’s Choice

1912 Little Giant D 8-Passenger Bus

Wayne & Barbara MacDonald

Jack Rich Award

1921 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Phaeton by Brunn and Company

Mark and Carolynne Corigliano

On Friday and Saturday the Ascent at Hershey saw 24 cars racing the historic hill course in the back of the Hotel Hershey. The Ascent brings out some amazing historic race cars and this year was no exception. Charity rides were given in these cars at noon and more than one patron was found cleaning the bugs off their teeth. Stefan Vapaa in his 1968 SAAB Sonett was the quickest over the 2-day event. A special highlight was the filming all weekend by Chasing Classic Cars of Velocity TV with their star Wayne Carini. Wayne and frequent guest Ralph Marano signed autographs and held a grudge match for the show, which is going to an hour-long format this year. On Friday and Saturday the Ascent at Hershey saw 24 cars racing the historic hill course in the back of the Hotel Hershey. The Ascent brings out some amazing historic race cars and this year was no exception. Charity rides were given in these cars atand more than one patron was found cleaning the bugs off their teeth. Stefan Vapaa in his 1968 SAAB Sonett was the quickest over the 2-day event. A special highlight was the filming all weekend by Chasing Classic Cars of Velocity TV with their star Wayne Carini. Wayne and frequent guest Ralph Marano signed autographs and held a grudge match for the show, which is going to an hour-long format this year.

Saturday also featured the second year for the Cars & Coffee event and a new feature of a special race car display. Over 250 cars were shown at the informal car show and the race car exhibit included over 25 amazing race cars of all kinds. A record crowd made Saturday a very busy day.