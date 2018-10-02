The International Mercury Owners Association 2019 International Show

The International Mercury Owners Association announced it’s 2019 International Show to be held August 1st thru August 3rd, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

The theme for the 2019 show is Mercury’s 80th Anniversary.

All Mercury owners and enthusiasts are welcome to come and celebrate Mercury’s 80th Anniversary

August 1,2 &3rd,2019

Location: Marriott at the University of Dayton (Parking Lot)

1414 South Patterson Boulevard, Dayton, Ohio 45409 USA

Vehicles: Open to all Mercury vehicles (Judged 1994 or older)

You do not need to be a IMOA member to exhibit your Mercury vehicle.

For more info contact Jerry Robbin

847-997-8624 or info@mercuryclub.com

International Mercury Owners Association

Their Mission back In 1991 was to form a group of dedicated Mercury owners and lovers collaborated together to create the International Mercury Owners Association (IMOA). The club stands as a tribute to the historic Mercury brand and the classic automobiles created with the iconic Mercury nameplate. The IMOA is made up of some 900 members from around the world, and continually attracts owners and collectors by offering special member benefits and a close-knit social community for the Mercury lover across the globe.

The IMOA has created an internationally connected family that enables members to share their hobby experiences, stories and lifestyle that comes with owning any Mercury of yesteryear. The club also gives Mercury owners and enthusiasts the ability to stay connected with one another through local and regional events, the online IMOA Forum, award-winning printed publications, and even a classified section within the website. The club website even allows members the opportunity to post their own stories and photos and to read articles written about their favorite Mercury written by fellow members.

If you are an owner or enthusiast of any Mercury vehicle, then the IMOA is for you!

MEMBER BENEFITS

“Quicksilver” quarterly magazine offers photos, stories, technical articles, and classified

IMOA members can place free classified ads in “Quicksilver” and on the club web site

Members can also submit stories and photos of their Mercurys for publication

Members are provided with a free online Membership Directory and Forum

Annual international gathering which includes a members’ car display with judging for awards, plus a swap meet, car corral and a banquet

Annual car shows are held in different regions of the country each year, so that members from all regions will have a good opportunity to attend

Regional chapters / groups that organize activities in their own region

Club offers members an “inside line” on locating Mercury cars, parts and services

Plan your upcoming year with the 2019 Reader Rides Calendar by Old Cars Weekly.

Get yours today!