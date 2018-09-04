‘The Legend of Old Pacific: America’s Pioneer Road Trip’ at the National Packard Museum

National Packard Museum’s “Coffee & Donut” Educational Seminar returns on Saturday, September 15, 2018

The National Packard Museum will present “The Legend of Old Pacific: America’s Pioneer Road Trip” on Saturday, September 15, 2018. This lecture is part of the museum’s popular “Coffee & Donut” Educational Seminar Series. The seminar is open to the public and free with paid admission to the museum. The seminar begins promptly at 12:00 PM.

In the summer of 1903, the Packard Motor Car Company of Warren, Ohio embarked on a bold publicity stunt. With plant foreman and test driver Tom Fetch behind the wheel and “The Automobile” magazine editor Marius Krarup riding shotgun, a single –cylinder Model F Packard nicknamed “Old Pacific” departed San Francisco for New York City on June 20, 1903.

With no maps and few roads east of the Mississippi, Old Pacific conquered mountains, desert, and swamps in an epic 63 day journey across America. Come see photos from the road trip and hear about the adventures Fetch and Kraus encountered along the way, including a murder in Carson City, Nevada!

Old Pacific’s triumph was a publicity coup, demonstrating Packard’s durability and reliability, and establishing a reputation for automotive quality that would endure for fifty more years.

The National Packard Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 12:00pm to 5:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Admission is $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors (65 and older), $5.00 for children (aged 7-12), and children under 7 are free. Cameras and flash photography are welcome. For group rates or more information, please visit their website at http://www.packardmuseum.org, visit them on Facebook, or call 330-394-1899.

1899 Mahoning Avenue N.W., Warren OH 44483

