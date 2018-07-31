The Mustang Owner’s Museum to host ’55 Years of Mustang’ celebration

July 30, 2018 – Concord, NC-The Mustang Owner’s Museum will host an event “55 Years of Mustang” in conjunction with the Grand Opening of the Museum.

The 55 Years of Mustang celebration will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway and various venues in Cabarrus County on April 16-20, 2019. Executive Director Steve Hall stated, “We feel this event will provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences for all Mustang owners and enthusiasts.”

Events begin on Tuesday with Registration packet pick up and will be followed with a Welcome Party at Cabarrus Brewing Company at 6 pm.

Wednesday’s scheduled events will be our Grand Opening at the Mustang Owner’s Museum with a National Mustang Day party followed by dinner at Cabarrus Arena.

In addition to activities at the Mustang Owner’s Museum, Thursday’s events include an Open Track Event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and a Guinness World Record Parade of Mustangs at 6 pm, also to be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On Friday, the schedule is much the same as Thursday, with the inclusion of a Hall of Fame Dinner at 6 pm at the Mustang Owner’s Museum, followed by induction of nominees to the Hall of Fame, and special guest speakers.

On Saturday, in addition to the Mustang show, there will be parade laps around Charlotte Motor Speedway at 12 pm. The weeklong activities will come to a close at the Saturday night banquet, with a no-host bar, buffet, and guest speakers.

Plans are well underway for a unique experience for participants and vendors alike. An International Visitor’s area is planned for enthusiasts visiting from other countries. The museum has heard from enthusiasts from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Great Britain, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, and Sweden so far.

Many unique opportunities will be offered, information will be provided once plans are in place. Registration is now open for the event; as well as for rooms are area hotels, where special discounts are offered. Please visit www.mustangownersmuseum.com for complete information about registration and rooms.