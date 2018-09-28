The National Packard Museum’s ‘Corvettes of the Valley’ opens Oct. 2nd

(WARREN, OHIO). “Corvettes of the Valley” opens on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 and runs through April 14, 2019. This exciting special exhibit features one car from each of the seven different generations of Corvettes produced since 1953 along with a rare 1963 split window coupe, on loan from Anthony J. Ricci, Jr. of Boardman, Ohio.

Known around the globe as “America’s Sports Car”, the Corvette is the world’s longest-running, continuously produced passenger car. From the first cars built by hand to the most recent models to roll off the assembly line, seven generations of the iconic sports car have graced America’s highways and byways for the past 65 years.

Besides honoring the legendary car, the exhibit also celebrates the history of the Corvette Clubs of the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. Mahoning Valley Corvettes, organized in 1961, and the Shenango Valley Corvette Club, organized in 1985, are active members of the National Council of Corvette Clubs. Their mission is to encourage interest in Corvettes and to promote safe driving and good driving habits. Both clubs host social events such as cruises and car shows and their members generously support numerous charitable organizations in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys.

“Corvettes of the Valley” is sponsored in part by the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, with support from the National Corvette Museum of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The National Packard Museum is located at 1899 Mahoning Avenue, N.W., Warren, Ohio. Museum hours are: Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00 pm-5:00 pm, Sunday from 1:00 pm- 5:00 pm, closed Mondays. Admission: Adults- $8.00 Seniors (65+) $5.00, Children (7-12) $5.00, under 7 free.

For more information visit www.packardmuseum.org or PHONE: 330-394-1899.

