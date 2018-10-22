The Northeast Classic Car Museum’s Mustang raffle has a winner

The Northeast Classic Car Museum held the annual Mustang Convertible Raffle from January to September 2018 and drew the winning ticket on October 5th. The winner is John Grady of Ayer, MA. The attached photo (L-R) is Mr. Grady picking up the 1964 & ½ Mustang Convertible on October 15th, Milton Shepler, Mustang Raffle Chairman, and Robert Jeffrey, Executive Director of NECCM.

The next Mustang raffle will begin early in 2019. This is the Museum’s biggest fundraiser every year. The Northeast Classic Car Museum is the Largest Car Museum in the Northeast with over 200 cars, trucks and motorcycles on display in a climate controlled one level facility.

The museum is open 9-5 daily and is located at 24 Rexford St, Norwich, NY 13815. If you would like more information, go to classiccarmuseum.org and sign up to receive our newsletters or call 607-334-2886.

