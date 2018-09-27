The Saratoga Automobile Museum’s Model T Exhibition Sep. 29th

The Saratoga Automobile Museum, chapter officers and members encourage any individual and families interested in learning more about the Model T Ford to attend in order to experience the cars up close along with their owners. The exhibition will take place in front of the Saratoga Auto Museum on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Model T Ford automobiles, including several interesting variants of the car (snowmobiles, camping equipment, etc.) will be on display for close inspection. This event is not a car show. This is a “hands-on” type of event. You will be encouraged to sit in the vehicles, lift the hood, inspect from every angle and ask as many questions as you would like.

The Model T Ford exhibition is completely FREE to the public.

This event is sponsored by the Tri-City T’s, a chapter of the Model T Ford Club International, Inc. (MTFCI) and Capitol District Chapter, a chapter of the Model T Ford Club of America (MTFCA).

Saratoga Automobile Museum

110 Avenue of the Pines

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

518-587-1935

info@saratogaautomuseum.org

www.saratogaautomuseum.org

