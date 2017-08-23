Tim Allen & Jay Leno at 12th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance

BOCA RATON, FL – The 12th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation on February 23-25, 2018 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club announced Tim Allen as the Gala comedian headline entertainer. The Concours will feature an unforgettable performance by Allen, an actor, comedian, author and avid car collector at the Grand Gala Dinner, Auction & Show.

Tim Allen will also join Jay Leno, from the “Jay Leno’s Garage” TV Show as a Celebrity Judge. Jay will be presenting the “Big Dog Garage Award” to his favorite Automobile and Motorcycle during the Sunday, February 25th judging on the Show Field. Auto enthusiasts can view Marques of the Year, Lincoln-Mercury and a very special presentation by the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA), “Cars throughout the Decades of the past Century”. The Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance is the world’s largest by a charity, the Boca Raton Concours fully benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

Founded and directed by Rita & Rick Case of The Rick Case Automotive Group as volunteers who have annually continued their leadership and hands-on involvement over the last 12 years, along with Founding Chairman James E. McDonnell, IV and Honorary Chair Mike Jackson, the Boca Raton Concours is all to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County and the more than 12,500 at-risk youth it serves. “The entire Concours team is comprised of a group of over 300 volunteers who donate their time to the planning and execution of the event,” says Brian Quail, President/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. “In 2017, the event attracted thousands of attendees and to date has raised more than $10 million for our organization.”

Friday, February 23: Kicks off the weekend of events with the duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport. Guests will experience gourmet tastings from more than 20 of South Florida’s finest restaurants and indulge in an array of fine wines and spirits as well as live entertainment. Guests can also peruse an impressive selection of exotic cars, motorcycles, extravagant boats, private jets, premier vendors and more.

Saturday, February 24: Features educational automotive seminars designed for the true automotive collector enthusiast. The Grand Gala Dinner, Auction & Show will follow, featuring a cocktail hour and silent auction, gourmet dinner and live auction, including one-of-a-kind trips and experience packages, luxury jewelry, and more. Guests will also enjoy the presentation of the Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award to Norman Braman, Founder and owner of Braman Motorcars, plus a stellar performance by one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country, Tim Allen.

Sunday, February 25: Features the Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance automobile and motorcycle exhibition with Celebrity Judges, Jay Leno and Tim Allen, who will walk through the show field meeting automobile and motorcycle owners and event attendees as they search for their favorite automobile and motorcycle to present the Jay Leno Big Dog Garage Award and the Tim Allen Award. Guests from around the world will experience an automotive showcase like no other, featuring vehicles and motorcycles from an array of time periods. Celebrity Judges, Jay Leno and Tim Allen, will join an expert panel of judges including Chief Judge Dr. Paul Sable and Chief Honorary Judge Steve Moskowitz, Executive Director of AACA. Additionally, Grand Marshal, Wayne Carini, host of Chasing Classic Cars joins the group for another stellar year along with Master of Ceremonies Bill Rothermel and Tom duPont, who will select the finest vintage, antique, classic and exotic vehicles based on period, presentation and overall style. Also judging, David Schultz, Chairman of the 2017 Lincoln Motor Car Foundation. Once the show kicks off, guests are invited to walk through a series of vendor tents and enjoy a selection of gourmet food, wine and cocktails from more than 30 of South Florida’s finest restaurants at the Concours d’ Gourmet Pavilion.

There is an exclusive Brunch with Jay Leno and Tim Allen Sunday from 10:00 – 11:00AM, where guests can join Jay Leno and Tim Allen for an intimate brunch with a Q&A session. Donations for brunch of $1,000 go to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

For additional information on the 12th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance and to view a full schedule of events, please visit www.bocaCDE.com. As the event evolves, the website will provide up-to-date guest information. All events are open to the public with tickets sold separately: Friday duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party ($125/person); Saturday Grand Gala Dinner, Auction & Show ($500/person select seat and $1,000/per person premier seat; table options also available); and Sunday Automobile & Motorcycle Exhibition ($75/person general admission or $125/person early admission with Concours d’Gourmet access). To purchase tickets, please call (954) 537-1010 or visit www.bocaCDE.com.

About The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving more than 12,500 at-risk youth, ages 6-18 each year from its 12 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars)by Charity Navigator for the sixth year in a row. Only 4% of the Non- Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence. Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is located at 877 NW 61st Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For more information please call (954) 537-1010 or view the website at www.bgcbc.org.